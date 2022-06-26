Sani Bello Graces Deputy Gov Daughter’s Wedding

It was a moment of joy for Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State as he gave out the daughter of his Deputy, Dr Hajara Muhammad Ketso in marriage to Engineer Ahmed Muhammad.

Governor Sani Bello who represented the bride’s family, announced the receipt of N100,000 as Dowry from the groom’s family.

The wedding Nikkah took place at the Minna Central Mosque and was conducted by the Chief Imam, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari.

The Governor while advising the couple to be tolerant with each, also enjoined them to support each other in their marriage.

He expressed optimism that the new couple will make a good and strong family considering their good backgrounds while urging the guests to uphold them in our prayers for Allah to guide them.

“I do not doubt that they are going to be very tolerant with each other. They are well educated and they have a very good family background.

“We will continue to pray for them for Allah to bless their marriage and continue to guide them”, he said.

The representative of the groom’s family, Sheikh Adamu Yakatu, Imam Usman Zaki Mosque, Bida, promised that their son will take good care of the bride.

The father of the bride and Deputy Governor of the State, Alh. Ahmed Mohammed Ketso and some top government functionaries were present at the wedding Fatiha.

Other dignitaries at the wedding were the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Hon Muhammed Umar Bago, Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers and Etsu Nupe, HRH, Alh Yahaya Abubakar, HRH, Emir of Kagara, Alh Ahmad Garba Guna among others.

Special prayers were offered by group of Ulamas.

A grand reception of the wedding was thereafter held at the Justice Idris Legbo International Conference centre, where Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada delivered the felicitation of President Mohammed Buhari.

Highlights of the occasion included dance by the couple and performances by different cultural groups.