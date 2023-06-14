Sani Abdullahi Applauds NFF’s Vision, Grassroots Development

A former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, has expressed his admiration for the current administration led by Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

During his visit to the NFF Secretariat in Abuja, Abdullahi commended the NFF’s sincerity and clear intentions to develop the game of football from the grassroots level, predicting that this approach will lead to steady growth in Nigerian football.

Describing the present NFF team as “experienced, diligent, and committed,” Abdullahi expressed his confidence in their ability to succeed in fostering grassroots development and promoting inclusivity in administration. This visit marked Abdullahi’s first time returning to the NFF since he left office in 2010.

“I feel honored to be here. This is my first time in the NFF, sitting happily with a sitting NFF President since I left office. I am happy about the path you have chosen, about the fact that you’re a bridge-builder, and about your honest intentions in taking Nigeria Football to new heights,” said Abdullahi. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity he had while in office, acknowledging that he never truly left the passion for the game.

Abdullahi, whose FOSLA Secondary School is the reigning champion of the National Principals’ Cup competition, emphasized the importance of education in conjunction with football. He thanked God for the accomplishments he achieved during his tenure and praised the NFF for its commitment to developing football talents within the educational framework.

In response, NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau hailed Abdullahi’s dedication and contributions to Nigerian football, both during his time in office and in his current endeavors.

Gusau acknowledged Abdullahi’s continued commitment to the game and recognized his football academy’s role in producing exceptional individuals who excel in both football and education.

“You are one man we all respect so much because football is the center of your existence. Even after leaving office as NFF President, you have remained in the game, and your school continues to churn out good products for our football teams. What you are doing is invaluable, and it is making a real impact because very few people are providing the opportunity for our young men to blend their urge for education with their passion for football,” Gusau remarked.

Gusau also disclosed that the NFF is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Federal Ministry of Education, and the Nigeria School Sports Federation to prepare Nigeria’s representatives for future editions of the African Secondary Schools Football Competition. FOSLA, as the reigning champion, has received an invitation to participate in this year’s International School Sports Federation competition in Morocco next month.

The occasion was attended by key figures such as Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF General Secretary; Ademola Olajire, the NFF Director of Communications; Ruth David, the NFF Director of Competitions, and Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf, the personal assistant to Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi. The gathering exemplified the unity and shared vision among these influential individuals in Nigerian football.