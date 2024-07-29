Sané Committed to Bayern Amid Arsenal Interest

Leroy Sané is set to remain with FC Bayern Munich through the summer, with the winger showing a strong commitment to the club and considering a contract extension beyond 2025. While discussions about the extension are ongoing and not yet finalized, Sané’s focus on Bayern remains unwavering.

Despite this commitment, Arsenal is keeping a close watch on Sané’s situation. The Gunners have the German international on their radar, fueled by the strong rapport between Sané and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. This interest from Arsenal adds an element of uncertainty to Sané’s future at Bayern, even as he concentrates on his current role with the Bundesliga champions.

Arteta and Sané share a good relationship, which could potentially influence any future negotiations should the opportunity arise. However, as it stands, Sané’s primary objective is to contribute to Bayern’s success and secure his place in the team’s long-term plans.

Bayern Munich is keen on retaining the talented winger, who has become an integral part of their squad since joining from Manchester City. The club values his skills and sees him as a crucial asset in their pursuit of both domestic and international glory.

While Arsenal’s interest is evident, any potential move hinges on the outcome of Sané’s contract discussions with Bayern. For now, both the player and the club appear committed to continuing their partnership, leaving Arsenal to watch and wait.