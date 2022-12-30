Samuel Aje: We’ve Lost An Intellectual Giant, A Trailblazer – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, received the devastating news of the death of Vice Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Professor Samuel Aje with a heavy heart.

Governor Akeredolu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the late Professor and the management and staff of Achievers University, Owo.

The Governor said the passage of Professor Aje represents an irreparable depletion of intellectual giants whose enviable positive impact in the academia has been inspirational.

According to the Governor, the demise of the Professor prods remarkably nostalgic moments.

Governor Akeredolu recalled that on several occasions, he had cause to hold series of meetings with late Professor Aje during the formative stage of Achievers University when they both served, alongside other eminent personalities, as members of the Board of Trustee of the institution.

“Professor Aje played principal roles in the establishment of the institution. His contributions to the birth of the University is immeasurable.

“We held series of meeting together while seeking license for the establishment of the school from National Universities Commission.

“He was a strong pillar behind the establishment of Achievers University. We will continue to remember him for his immeasurable service and uprightness even in the face of daunting challenges.

“As a Professor of French and Applied Linguistics, his depth in knowledge has undoubtedly enriched our Nation’s language education especially in French where he blazed the trail. Prof. Aje was reputed to be the brain behind the commencement of Language Immersion Programme (LIP) in Nigeria.

“He served diligently as the Director-General of the Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry where he deployed his God given wisdom and educational experience to develop and nurture adequate human, material and infrastructural backing for effective teaching, learning as well as conduct of research in French.

“Prof. was very humane, reflective and dedicated. We have lost a great asset and a reliable teacher. He will be sorely missed.” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu, who prayed God grants the Professor’s family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss, extended his condolences to the founder of the University, Dr. Bode Ayorinde.

“May God grant Professor Aje eternal rest.” Governor Akeredolu prayed.