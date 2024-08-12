Samu Omorodion’s Move to Chelsea Collapses

Chelsea’s proposed move for Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion has collapsed.

The Athletic previously reported that Chelsea had agreed a £34.5million (€40m) deal with their La Liga counterparts for Omorodion.

The Spain U21 international was expected to join the Blues for a reported fee of €40 million, but the deal will not happen, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

He was expected to sign seven-year terms at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year.

However, the transfer is off because of a major problem in finalising the 20-year-old’s contract.

The south west London have since made an enquiry with Atletico regarding the possibility of signing Joao Felix.

In June, Chelsea had a €32.5m (£27.4m) plus add-ons offer for Omorodion rejected.

He spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves, where he scored nine goals and provided one assist, contributing to their 10th-place finish in La Liga.

Chelsea have looked at a number of striker targets this summer and any deal for Omorodion was separate from ongoing negotiations between Chelsea and Napoli for Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen, which are expected to continue.

Born to Nigerian parents, Omorodion pledged his international allegiance to Spain and has been called up to both their under-19 and under-21 national teams.