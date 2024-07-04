Samoa Agreement: LGBT is Against Our Morality, Bashir Ahmad Tells FG

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, has criticized the Nigerian government’s decision to sign the controversial Samoa Agreement.

The agreement includes clauses that reportedly require underdeveloped and developing nations to support the recognition of LGBT rights in exchange for financial and other support from advanced societies.

Named after Samoa, where it was signed on November 15, 2023, the agreement is gaining attention despite opposition from countries valuing Islamic and Christian principles, as well as cultural sensitivity.

Reacting, Ahmad wrote on X, “Islam and Christianity are both vehemently against LGBT and its activities. Additionally, our more than 300 diverse cultures in this part of the world are equally opposed to it. There is no way the government will use any tactics to introduce this satanic ideology into our society. It is against our morality!”