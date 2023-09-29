Sam Larry is In Our Custody – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has announced that Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in their custody.

Sam Larry found himself in the custody of the police following allegation against him that trailed the demise of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

Mohbad died in a controversial manner which is still being probed by the police who exhumed his corpse which was hastely buried.

Shortly after news of Mohbad’s death, accusing fingers pointed at Sam Larry and the singer’s former record label boss, Naira Marley.

Both Naira Marley and Sam Larry were immediately invited by the police for questioning.

“He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation,” the police said in a terse statement providing update on Sam Larry.

As for Naira Marley, the singer who is currently in London stated that he would only make himself available in Nigeria is his safety is guaranteed.