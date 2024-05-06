Salah Equals Rooney’s Premier League Record

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah made history in their recent 4-2 victory against Tottenham at Anfield, matching a record previously held by Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney. Salah’s performance was pivotal in keeping Liverpool’s Premier League title aspirations alive.

In a match where goals came fast and furious, Salah, along with teammates Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo, and Harvey Elliott, secured the win for Liverpool with goals all scored before the 60-minute mark. Salah not only netted the opening goal but also delivered a crucial assist for Elliott’s spectacular strike, showcasing his critical role in the team’s attack.

This season, Salah’s outstanding form has seen him score 18 goals and provide 10 assists, contributing significantly to Liverpool’s campaign. With these statistics, he has set a remarkable record in the Premier League: Salah is now the first player to achieve double figures in both goals and assists for three consecutive seasons. Additionally, this season marks the fifth in which he has reached double figures in both metrics, a feat only previously accomplished by Rooney during his tenure at Manchester United.

Salah’s consistent performance over the years has not only helped him reach personal milestones but also kept Liverpool in the hunt for major trophies. His ability to perform in crucial matches has reaffirmed his status as one of the top players in the league.

This achievement highlights Salah’s versatile attacking skills and underscores his vital contribution to Liverpool’s success. Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see if he can continue this remarkable streak and help steer Liverpool to further victories in the highly competitive Premier League.