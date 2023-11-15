Saheed Osupa Graduates from UI

Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has graduated from the department of political science at the University of Ibadan, UI.

The news was shared by the singer on social media alongside photos from the convocation ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Shared Osupa shared, “It is official!

“Today, I attended the Convocation Ceremony of the University Of Ibadan, where I graduated from the department of Political Science with Second Class Upper Credit.

“The public should be aware that, King (Dr.) Saheed Osupa Akorede is a graduate of the prestigious University Of Ibadan, Class 21’.”

Below are photos from the ceremony which the singer shared on social media.