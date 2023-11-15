Entertainment

Saheed Osupa Graduates from UI

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
52

Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has graduated from the department of political science at the University of Ibadan, UI.

The news was shared by the singer on social media alongside photos from the convocation ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Shared Osupa shared, “It is official!

“Today, I attended the Convocation Ceremony of the University Of Ibadan, where I graduated from the department of Political Science with Second Class Upper Credit.

“The public should be aware that, King (Dr.) Saheed Osupa Akorede is a graduate of the prestigious University Of Ibadan, Class 21’.”

Below are photos from the ceremony which the singer shared on social media.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
52

Related Articles

Burna Boy

Burna Boy Threatens to Hire 100 Lawyers Against Nigerian Bloggers

11 hours ago
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri Reacts as Oladips Dies

11 hours ago

Rapper Oladips is Dead

14 hours ago
Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi Speaks on Secret Wedding With Temi Otedola

2 days ago