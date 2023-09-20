Sagamu: We’ll Enact Law Prescribing Death Penalty on Cultists – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that his administration would soon enact a law that will pronounce the death penalty on anyone caught engaging in cult activities in the State.

Governor Abiodun made this known on Tuesday at a meeting with the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and his chiefs at the Akarigbo Palace in Sagamu.

He expressed shock at the wanton destruction of lives and peace of Sagamu and its environs,

even as he warned that the government would not fold its arms and watch unscrupulous persons run riots in any part of the State

He said: “I want to sympathize with the good and law-abiding citizens of Sagamu and of course, our referred paramount ruler and the kabiyesis & all those who have lost loved ones.

“We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring any person directly, indirectly or remotely responsible for these occurrences to book. I have discussed with the Attorney General perhaps it is our disposition that allows for these occurrences of heinous crimes.

“It is well within my powers as the governor to pronounce death penalty on people & we are going to ensure we enact that because when people appreciate and understand the consequences of their behaviours, perhaps they will begin to have a rethink.

“I have called on the Commissioner of Police, the Director of the State Service (DSS), the Commander of the Civil Defence, our AMOTEKUN Commander and all our security architecture to relocate to Sagamu for this purpose.

“We will rely on our kabiyesis because they are the closest to the grassroots, for all the intelligence support because these people are not spirits. They live within us, they are tenants in our houses.

“The last time I came here, I said any house that we arrest anybody that is connected to either cultism or kidnapping,