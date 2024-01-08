Sadiya Farouq Arrives EFCC Office Amid Probe

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the immediate past Minister of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, has made her way to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following accusations of laundering over N37,170,855,753.44. Farouq, who served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, made the announcement of her arrival at the anti-graft office via her social media handle.

The alleged funds were purportedly laundered through a contractor named James Okwete, prompting the EFCC to summon the former minister for clarification. Initially, Farouq had not responded to the invitation, citing health challenges as the reason for her absence.

In her statement, she conveyed her compliance with the anti-graft agency’s request: “I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating.”

The EFCC’s investigation revolves around the significant sum of money allegedly laundered during Farouq’s tenure as Humanitarian Affairs Minister. The funds, traced through the contractor Okwete, have raised concerns about financial impropriety within the government.