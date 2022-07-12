Sabinus, Taooma, Named Top Skit Makers In Second Quarter 2022

Skit makers, Mr Funny aka Sabinus and Taooma, have been named as the top skit makers in the second quarter of the year 2022.

Data intelligence and global digital eco-system firm, Dataleum, disclosed this as their quarterly insights on Monday.

While Mr Funny won the top Male Instagram Skit Maker in the second quarter, Maryam Apaokagi aka Taooma, clinched the top spot in the female category.

In the quarter under review, Mr Funny, whose real name is Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, garnered 44 million views from his skits and reels and gained over 800,000 followers on Instagram.

Taooma got 24.2 million views from her skits and reels on Instagram and ended the quarter with four million followers compared to 3.5 million as of March 2022.

Other skit makers spotlighted include Broda Shaggi, The Cute Abiola, Brainjotter, Lasisi, Realsophy, Kiekie, Ashmusy and Nons Miraj.

Mr Funny recently won the Online social content creators’ award at this year’s AMVCA.