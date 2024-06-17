Sabalenka Withdraws from Paris Olympics to Prioritize Health

World number three Aryna Sabalenka has announced her decision to skip the tennis event at the Paris Olympics, citing health reasons.

The 26-year-old Belarusian made the announcement on Monday, following her recent quarter-final defeat to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva at the French Open.

The Olympic tennis competition is scheduled to be held on clay courts from July 27 to August 4, just three weeks before the start of the US Open.

“Especially with all the struggles I’ve been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health,” Sabalenka told reporters.

“It’s too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health.”