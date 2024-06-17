Sports

Sabalenka Withdraws from Paris Olympics to Prioritize Health

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
38
Sabalenka
Sabalenka

World number three Aryna Sabalenka has announced her decision to skip the tennis event at the Paris Olympics, citing health reasons.

The 26-year-old Belarusian made the announcement on Monday, following her recent quarter-final defeat to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva at the French Open.

The Olympic tennis competition is scheduled to be held on clay courts from July 27 to August 4, just three weeks before the start of the US Open.

“Especially with all the struggles I’ve been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health,” Sabalenka told reporters.

“It’s too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
38

Related Articles

Igor Stimac

India Sacks Igor Stimac After World Cup Qualifier Defeat

3 hours ago
Mbappe

Spain Goalkeeper Criticizes Mbappe’s Political Comments

3 hours ago
Osimhen

Anichebe Faults Osimhen for Public Remarks on Finidi

1 day ago
Raphinha

Raphinha Disputes Ronaldinho’s Criticism of Brazil Squad

1 day ago