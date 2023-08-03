Russia May Attempt Coup In Nigeria – Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, a political commentator, has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to act promptly and decisively in response to the situation in Niger Republic.

Adeyanju expressed concern that if ECOWAS does not take swift and decisive action against Niger Republic, it might create an opportunity for Russia to meddle and attempt a coup in Nigeria.

Furthermore, he urged the western world to respect Africa’s sovereignty and allow the continent to address and manage its own challenges independently.

Tweeting, Adeyanju wrote: “ECOWAS response to the coup in Niger must be swift and decisive; if not, Russia will attempt a coup in Nigeria very soon. Africa should be allowed to manage its affairs on its own.

“The idea of having new colonial masters in the 21st century is not only disgusting but annoying.”