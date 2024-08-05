Russia Distances Self from Nigerian Protesters Waving Russian Flags

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria has distanced itself from protesters in northern Nigeria waving Russian flags during their demonstration against economic hardship.

In recent times, Russia has been accused of sponsoring coup in West African countries. The country’s flag is always seen being waved at rallies held to support those who carry out successful military coups. Such has been experienced in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

This has sparked concerns about external interference in regional affairs.

The Embassy, in a statement, emphasised that Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, including Nigeria, and that the protesters’ actions do not reflect any official Russian government policy or position.

The statement said, “The Embassy has noted the reports in Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states of the country carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian officials are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way.

“As always, we emphasize that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government in the issue.

“We respect Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law are a manifestation of democracy. However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence we strictly condemn them.”