Running Mate: Osinbajo Speaks On ‘Seeking Buhari’s Permission’ To Dump APC

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s permission to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC, over the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Osinbajo said a widely circulated memorandum suggesting he asked Buhari for permission to leave APC was not from him.

The memorandum, dated June 24, 2022 with reference number SH/VP/605/2./0 and titled ‘Permission to resign from APC,’ listed family pressure and other reasons for the alleged decision.

Reacting, Osinbajo, through his spokesman, Laolu Akande, described the memorandum as fake.

Akande said Osinbajo would never author such a memo full of errors.

“Where do you people even get these things from? Who gave it to you? Anyways, for the avoidance of doubt, the memo is fake. VP didn’t write any such thing,” he told journalists.

Recall that Osinbajo came third during the APC presidential primaries in Abuja.

Prior to the presidential primaries, the Vice President was accused of betraying Bola Tinubu, the eventual winner of election.

Tinubu is believed to be the political godfather of Osinbajo, hence the Vice President was queried for contesting against him.

However, Tinubu settled for a Northern Muslim, Kashim Shettima as his running mate following his emergence as APC presidential candidate.

SOURCE