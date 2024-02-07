Ruger Leaves Jonzing World, Floats Own Record Label

Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has established himself as a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene. Rising to fame with his hit track “Bounce,” the talented musician and songwriter captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

In 2021, Ruger solidified his presence in the industry by signing a record deal with Jonzing World, a move that further propelled his career to new heights. However, after three years with the label, Ruger has embarked on a new journey by venturing into record label ownership.

He shared on social media, “Thank you @thejonzingworld and @DPRINCEMAVIN for believing in me and taking me this far. Wouldn’t have gotten here without you. It’s sad that I have to leave but God knows best. I am taking a big bet on myself this year. I don’t know it all but I know God will see me through. It is time for @BlownboyEnt.”