Ruger Blames Fans for Mohbad’s Death

Singer Ruger has said fans might have contributed to the death of late singer Mohbad who died on September 12.

Mohbad died months after controversially exiting former record label, Marlian Records.

His death has generated lots of controversy, with many arrested and interrogated by the police.

Speaking in his latest interview with UK-based media personality, Adesope Olajide on ‘Afrobeats Podcast’, Ruger blamed fans for complicating issues for Mohbad before his death.

He accused the late singer’s fans of not supporting him when he parted ways with the record label.

“I don’t know whether the label was Mohbad’s problem or not. I just want you all to know that the label was not only his problem, but the fans were his problem too.

“Because as soon as he left the label, I don’t think people continued listening to him anymore. I feel like they were just attached to the fact that he was a Marlian,” he said.