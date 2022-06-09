Rudiger Names Players That Make Real Madrid Strong

New Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger, has revealed the players who make the club a strong competition.

Rudiger joined the Spanish champions this summer from Chelsea.

He’s currently on international duty with Germany at the UEFA Nations League.

Speaking on his discussions with Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, since joining the club, Rudgier said, “It was a very welcoming conversation. He [Carlo Ancelotti] told me that everyone was very happy to have me in Madrid, and that makes me very happy.

“It’s clear that Ancelotti is one of the people who make Real Madrid very strong, but he isn’t the only one. There are Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro… He told me they were all very happy, and that makes me proud.

“It also makes me realise that I have done well these last three years, and that gives me the motivation to do even better at Real Madrid.”