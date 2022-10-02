RTEAN Suspension: Lagos Inaugurates Caretaker Committee

Following the Suspension of the operations of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the Lagos State Government has inaugurated a Caretaker Committee to oversee the activities of the parks and garages previously under the control of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria in Lagos State.

Addressing the newly inaugurated Committee at Alausa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, stressed that the number one goal of the Committee is to maintain peace and tranquility in the State.

He warned the Committee to stay within the limits of their Terms of Reference in their operations as any abuse of their privileges will attract an outright dismissal and subsequent prosecution. He added that the Chairman of the Committee will be required to submit a monthly report of their activities to the Permanent Secretary for proper appraisals.

In affirmation, The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Eng. Abdulhafiz Toriola while reading the terms of engagement stated that the Committee will supervise all activities in parks and garages formerly under RTEAN, stressing that their jurisdiction only cover passenger commuter buses. He added that the Committee is also expected to broker peace amongst members of RTEAN

Assuring the State Government, the newly inaugurated Chairman, Hon. Sulaiman Raji promised that the Committee will execute the task assigned to them by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dutifully without any complications.