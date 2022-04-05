RRS Stops 67-year-old Man From Jumping Into Lagoon In Lagos

Officials of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol of 3rd Mainland Bridge this afternoon stopped a 67 – year old man from leaping into the Lagoon on his birthday.

The elderly man, who gave his name as Oluwatoye Bamgboye, from Oju – Ore, Ogun State, was attempting to jump into the Lagos Lagoon inward Lagos Island when the officers stopped him.

He disclosed that a personal challenge made him sell his house, land and car. With that, he still couldn’t solve the problem. He got a loan and the problem still persisted.

He explained further that, he secured a job and on the resumption date, he was informed that the job had been given to someone else.

“Today being my birthday, I have decided to end it all. The burden and the frustration is too much for me to bear.

My wife has abandoned me in the process”.

He has been conveyed to Adekunle Police Station, where efforts are in progress to contact his family members.