RRS Rewards Outstanding Officers, Teams

Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) this afternoon rewarded some of its officers and teams for their outstanding performances and gallantry at their beats.

The awards include 5 individuals rewarded for their outstanding contributions to the performance of the squad and eleven teams’ awards for sterling gallantry.

Some of the teams rewarded with commendation letters included: team that intercepted a busload of illicit drugs and turned down a bribe of N500,000:00; recovery of a AK 47 and Pump action gun; recovery of robbers’ loot and pistols; recovery of three locally made guns among others.

Presenting the awards, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff, Mr Olawale Musa commended all the awardees for their contributions toward security in the state. He urged them to see the award as a token of appreciation of their efforts.

The award, which was designed to encourage hardworking officers, was also meant to motivate other officers to be alive to their responsibilities and imbibe the values of modern policing.