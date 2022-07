The Rapid Response Squad of fhs Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, rescued one Dauda Yakub, 29 who was ready to end his life by committing suicide.

He had blurted out, “There is nothing in this world”.

He sat on the railing, looking down at the Lagoon on 3rd Mainland Bridge.

He was prevented from going through with his decision by one RRS officer, who gently walked up to him and made him change his mind.