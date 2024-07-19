RRS Patrols Neighborhoods, Assures Lagosians of Safety

The Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in conjunction with Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) on Friday embarked on a convoy patrol of some areas in the metropolis to reassure Lagosians of the safety of their lives and property.

As seen in a video on social media, several police vehicles with armed officers patrolled different neighbours in line with the directives of the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade.

The exercise was led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Shola Jejeloye.

Areas covered by the team were Ikeja, Ojota, Third Mainland Bridge, Obalende, VI, Lekki, Apongbon, Ijora, Costain, Stadium, Ogunlana Drive, Itire, Ojuelegba, Palmgroove, Maryland etc.

CSP Jejeloye while addressing the men noted that the convoy patrol was meant to promote visibility policing and to keep the men at alert for emergencies.

He added that the exercise would be held regularly to keep the men in readiness for action.