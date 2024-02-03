RRS Nabs 26 Suspects, Rescues Victims in Lagos Operation

In a late-night operation on Thursday, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) conducted raids across several notorious criminal hotspots in Lagos, resulting in the arrest of 26 suspects and the rescue of two victims in MKO Garden, Ojota.

The crackdown, orchestrated in response to directives from the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, aimed to intensify surveillance and apprehend criminals lurking within the city’s black spots.

The areas targeted included Olusosun, Ojota, uncompleted buildings in Otedola Bridge, and Kurata, known for their association with criminal activities.

Following the operation, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, Commander of the RRS, oversaw the screening of the detained individuals. Out of the 26 suspects apprehended, 16 were subsequently released to their relatives after thorough examination, while the remaining 10 face impending prosecution as they are set to be charged to court.

The Lagos State Police Command affirmed the success of the operation through its official Twitter account, @rrslagos767, providing updates on the outcome of the arrests.

Such targeted interventions underscore the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat crime and enhance public safety within Lagos State. The strategic deployment of resources and personnel to identified criminal hotspots reflects a proactive approach in tackling security challenges within urban areas.

The rescue of the two robbery victims highlights the critical role of swift and coordinated police response in safeguarding citizens from criminal activities.