RRS Nab Two Suspects Connected to Robbery of Skit Maker

The Rapid Response Squad, RRS, has arrested two suspect in connection to the robbery suffered by a skit maker, Ekwutousi Philo, which occured on October 20.

In a statement, the RRS said it arrested Sunday Osagie, 31, who was captured in a video with the skit maker. Also arrested with the suspect is Ayodele Adeolu (45), while a ‘korope’ with the registration number LA 910 FST and a Toyota Yaris Verso with the registration number FST 656 JD were recovered.

“Sunday Osagie, was a Spy/Mechanic employed by the Lagos State Government in May 2011. He was dismissed from Lagos State Public Service and dekitted in April 2023 for ‘absence from duty for six months without permission, illegal duties, and extortion of money from innocent citizens’ after facing the Personnel Management Board (PMB).

“Commander Rapid Response Squad, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has directed that the suspects and the recovered vehicles be transferred to the State Command for further investigations,” the RSS said in a statement on Tuesday.