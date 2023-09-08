RRS Nab Suspect Attempting to Steal from Stranded Motorist

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Tuesday, apprehended a robbery suspect, Adepoju Alaba, aged 46, around 9:00 a.m. in the Anthony area of Lagos State.

According to a statement issued by the RRS, Alaba was allegedly attempting to forcibly dispossess a stranded motorist of his mobile phone, wallet, and international passport.

The victim’s ordeal began when his car broke down in the Anthony area while he and his wife were en route to the international Airport. It was in this vulnerable situation that Alaba, accompanied by an accomplice who is currently at large, offered assistance to the distressed motorist. However, their intentions were far from noble, as they allegedly sought to rob the stranded couple of their valuable possessions.

The quick intervention of RRS operatives thwarted the robbery attempt. Not only did they prevent the suspects from carrying out their illicit act, but they also provided much-needed assistance to the stranded motorist and his wife by helping repair their disabled vehicle. Once the vehicle was operational, the RRS ensured the couple safely resumed their journey before proceeding to Mile 2.

Alaba, the arrested suspect, has reportedly confessed to the crime and pleaded for leniency. He has since been charged to court, where legal proceedings will determine his fate.