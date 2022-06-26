RRS Gets Nomination As Best Special Security Squad Award

Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has been nominated as the Best Special Security Squad in West and Central Africa.

The squad was nominated by the Board of Trustees, Executive Committee and International Award’s Panel of Judges of Africa Security Watch Award at a meeting held in Ghana in March, 2022.

The organiser in a letter jointly signed by Mr Patrick Agbambu, the award’s International Coordinator/CEO, and Prof Henri Fouche, it’s Chair, International Awards Panel of Judges, the nomination was “anchored on your squad’s operational dexterity, responsiveness, proactiveness and commitment to the protection of lives and property in Lagos, which we found to be exemplary in West Africa”.

The award ceremony is billed to take place at the Movenpick Grand Al Bustan, Dubai, United Arab Emirate between Ñovember 8th and 10th, 2022.