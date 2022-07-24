RRS Fouls Robbery, Recovers Two Locally Made Guns

Officers of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol of Orile Iganmu, early hours of yesterday recovered two locally made shot gun from robbers.

Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, acting on credible intelligence had directed one of the squad’s tactical teams to patrol the area to forestall criminal activities in the environ.

The directive was premised on the sighting of nocturnal movement of some strange faces in the area.

The team had during patrol of the area around 2:00 a.m. heard sounds of gun shots and raced to the scene.

The suspects on sighting the team dropped an object and fled the scene.

On combing the area, the policemen recovered two locally made shot guns and one live cartridges near the point the men were spotted.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi while commending the team has ordered full scale investigation and a sustained hunt for the fleeing criminals; assuring Lagosians that, no stone will be left unturned as the command intensifies efforts at arresting crime rate across the state.