RRS Foils Attempted Suicide in Lagos Lagoon

According to the Lagos State Police Command, a potential suicide attempt at the Lagos Lagoon was thwarted by members of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the early hours of today. The RRS took to their Twitter page to disclose that a 25-year-old street hawker named Rabiu Nafiu was prevented from jumping into the lagoon at approximately 8:00 a.m.

When the RRS officers approached Nafiu, he warned them not to intervene and tried to proceed with his plan. However, the officers successfully managed to calm him down and safely removed him from the edge of the bridge.

Following the incident, Nafiu was taken to the RRS headquarters in Oregun, Ikeja, on the instruction of the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.