RRS Disperse Hoodlums At Iju-Fagba Area Of Lagos

The Rapid Response Squad has restored peace to the Iju-Fagba axis of Lagos which had been dsitrupted by hoodlums.

In a terse statement on Facebook, the RRS said the hoodlums in large number disturbed vehicular and commercial activities in the area.

The statement read, ‘This morning, RRS complemented divisional police units and Area G police Command to restore peace to Iju – Fagba, when hooded miscreants in large number disturbed vehicular and commercial activities in the area.

“They have been dispersed. The area is peaceful now.”