News

RRS Disperse Hoodlums At Iju-Fagba Area Of Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
71
RRS

The Rapid Response Squad has restored peace to the Iju-Fagba axis of Lagos which had been dsitrupted by hoodlums.

In a terse statement on Facebook, the RRS said the hoodlums in large number disturbed vehicular and commercial activities in the area.

The statement read, ‘This morning, RRS complemented divisional police units and Area G police Command to restore peace to Iju – Fagba, when hooded miscreants in large number disturbed vehicular and commercial activities in the area.

“They have been dispersed. The area is peaceful now.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
71

Related Articles

Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

Nigeria, South Africa Renew Partnership On Drug War

4 hours ago
efcc

Alaka, Juju Scam Kingpin, Others Arraigned For N250m Fraud, Remanded In Prison

4 hours ago

ICPC, NBTE Move To Curb Proliferation Of Illegal TVET Institutions

4 hours ago

Oluwo Of Iwo Visits Alaafin Of Oyo, Says He’s A Worthy Father

4 hours ago