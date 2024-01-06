RRS Arrests Three for Staging Street Carnival in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested three suspects in Shasha, Akowonjo area of Lagos for staging a street carnival in total disregard for existing laws regulating the use of speakers in public.

The suspects, Julius Osimirin aged 43, Isiaka Kabiru aged 16 and Ajewole Ajugba aged 42 were arrested at about 12:23 p.m. on Abatti Street, Shasha where they were setting the stage for their carnival.

The arrest is sequel to the directives of the Commisioner of police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni to the commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to bring to book any person found attempting to break this law.