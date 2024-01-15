RRS Arrests Miscreant for Extortion of Lagos Motorist

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), in response to a distress call, rescued a motorist (name withheld) who was held hostage by two miscreants bent on extorting him after his vehicle broke down on Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Central Business District, Ikeja.

One of the suspects, Michael Desmond, 28, who brazenly insisted he was entitled to what the miscreants popularly call “Owo Omo Taku” was promptly apprehended while his accomplice fled.

The operatives ensured the vehicle was towed away from the scene.

The arrested suspect will be charged to court as directed by the commander RRS CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi.