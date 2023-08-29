RRS Arrest Vandal On Third Mainland Bridge

Conversation

Lagos State Police Command II

@rrslagos767

About 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives on patrol of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos caught Ibrahim Ashafa, 21, removing metal drain ducts from the Bridge.

Recovered from him were four metal drain ducts, spanners, plier, rope, screw driver, and a wheel spanner.

Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, while urging the operatives to intensify efforts in bringing to book vandals of the state’s infrastructure directed that the suspect be charged to court.