Rotate Power To South To Retain Presidency, Akeredolu Tells APC

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares for its special convention for Presidential Primary, the Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has charged the party to work hard to retain power by rotating the Presidency to the South.

Akeredolu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, was on Wednesday evening announced as the Chairman of Security and Compliance for the party’s special convention.

In a short message via his personal Facebook page on Thursday, the Governor re-echoed the position of his colleagues in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum that power should be rotated to the South.

Akeredolu noted that the APC must be ready to rotate power so as to retain power, adding that to retain power, the party must rotate to the South.

“APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain retain power !!! Rotate to the South. Shikena.” The message reads.

