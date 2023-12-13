Rooney Was My Worst Teammate – Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has described Wayne Rooney as the worst teammate he ever had.

According to Ferdinand, he and Rooney were always at each other’s throat during match days but hardly had arguments at trainings.

Speaking during a BBC podcast, hosted by Rugby League legend Rob Burrow, Ferdinand said the reason for the arguments was because he wanted more from Rooney.

He said, “The worst team-mate I have probably had the most arguments with is Wayne Rooney, to be honest with you.

“Never came to blows, it was on the pitch.

“We never argued in training really, it was just match day, we probably argued once every two or three games, effing and blinding, screaming at each other because I wanted more from him.”