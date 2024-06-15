Rooney Picks Euro 2024 Favorites

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has highlighted his top contenders for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, which begins in Germany on Friday night.

While expressing concerns about England’s prospects, he still considers them among the favorites to claim the title.

Rooney, who has been a keen observer of international football, shared his thoughts on the competition, identifying three teams he believes have the best chance of emerging victorious.

“For me, three teams stand above the rest as favourites at Euro 2024,” he told The Times.

“They are France, Portugal, and England. It’s a huge tournament for Gareth Southgate and his senior players, and Gareth is right to say that the job is all about winning now.”