Sports

Rooney Picks Euro 2024 Favorites

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
37

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has highlighted his top contenders for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, which begins in Germany on Friday night.

While expressing concerns about England’s prospects, he still considers them among the favorites to claim the title.

Rooney, who has been a keen observer of international football, shared his thoughts on the competition, identifying three teams he believes have the best chance of emerging victorious.

“For me, three teams stand above the rest as favourites at Euro 2024,” he told The Times.

“They are France, Portugal, and England. It’s a huge tournament for Gareth Southgate and his senior players, and Gareth is right to say that the job is all about winning now.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
37

Related Articles

John Stones

John Stones Overcomes Injury Scare Before Euro 2024

4 hours ago
Germany

Germany Overwhelm Scotland in Euro 2024 Opener

4 hours ago

Lagos Sports Commission Signs New Coaches

5 hours ago
Nuri Sahin

Dortmund Appoints Nuri Sahin as Head Coach

14 hours ago