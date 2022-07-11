Rooney Gets New Job After Derby County

Former Manchester United player, Wayne Rooney has reached an agreement to become D.C. United’s new coach, according to The Athletic.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff also confirmed that the former England striker has returned to the Major League Soccer team where he played in the 2018-2019 season.

The former Derby County boss landed at Dulles International Airport on Sunday at noon with the intention of finalizing details and signing his contract.

Rooney would take the place of interim coach, Chad Ashton, who would remain in the former Manchester United star’s staff of assistants.

Rooney would become the fifth active English coach in MLS, along with Inter Miami’s Phil Neville, Minnesota United’s Adrian Heath, Nashville S.C.’s Gary Smith and NYC F.C.’s Nick Cushing.