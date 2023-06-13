Ronaldo’s Lover, Georgina Rodriguez, To Get N50m Monthly If They Split

Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned Portuguese forward, and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, have reached an agreement regarding their financial arrangements in the event of a potential separation. The arrangement stipulates that if the couple were to break up, Rodriguez would receive a substantial financial support of €100,000 (equivalent to N50,056,377).This is according to a report from Spanish media outlet TV GUIA.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been in a committed relationship since 2016 and share a beautiful family together. They are proud parents to two children, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Additionally, Rodriguez is also the caring mother of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via surrogacy.

When Ronaldo relocated to Saudi Arabia, an interesting development unfolded. Despite the Saudi regulations that prohibit unmarried couples from cohabiting, Ronaldo and Rodriguez were exempted from these rules, allowing them to reside together.

As per the arrangement, it has been reported that Rodriguez would not only gain ownership of the family’s residence in Madrid, known as La Finca, but she would also receive a monthly pension of £85,900 (approximately €100,000) for the duration of her life. This financial security aims to provide ongoing support for Rodriguez, ensuring her well-being in the future.