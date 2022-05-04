Ronaldo Win Man United Goal Of The Month

Manchester United have announced that Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick winner against Norwich City has been voted as Manchester United’s Goal of the Month for April.

“Our no.7’s set-piece effort completed his hat-trick against the Canaries and, having proved to be the decisive goal on the day, it has now been recognised as our best strike across the month,” United said on their website on Wednesday.

The club said the goal attained 50 per cent of the total votes and overcame competition from 10 other commendable club efforts, scored between our men’s, women’s, Under-23 and Under-18 sides.

“It means that Cristiano has won the accolade for a third successive month and for the fourth time this season,” the club said.

“As you can see via the video above, the ball was hit with some venom by the Portuguese and makes for a worthy winner of our latest monthly poll.

“With the score at 2-2 in last month’s Premier League contest against Norwich City, Anthony Elanga drove United forward and won a free-kick, just right of centre, around 25 yards out.

“Up stepped Ronaldo to power the ball to the goalkeeper’s side, with Tim Krul unable to keep it out, despite tipping it onto the post on its way in.”