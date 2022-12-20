Ronaldo Wants To Play Football At Highest Level – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlos Ancelotti, has made it clear that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be playing for a club in the middle east.

According to him, the Portuguese star is seeking to play football st the highest level.

This is despite Ronaldo being linked with Al Nasr of Saudi Arabia, with the 37-year-old currently in Dubai weighing his option.

Ancelotti said, “This duel [Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry] gave motivation to both of them. In these years, they’ve been the main architects of the world of football, playing great and scoring many goals,” Ancelotti told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“Messi closes his career with the [2022 FIFA] World Cup, CR7 closes it differently, but it was extraordinary anyway.

“Especially here in Madrid, he’ll stay forever in the hearts of fans. I don’t know what he’ll do in his future, he still wants to compete at the highest level, and I don’t think the Arab world can be fit for him in this regard.”