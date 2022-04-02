Ronaldo To Miss Man United, Leicester City Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is out of Manchester United’s Premier League encounter with Leicester City.

The Portugal international has been suffering from ‘flu-like symptoms and, therefore, cannot feature in our first game of the penultimate month of the season.

Our no.7 hit a hat-trick in his last Premier League outing, against Tottenham, and helped Portugal qualify for the World Cup finals during the international break, appearing in wins against Turkey and North Macedonia.

Ronaldo was unable to train on Friday with the rest of the squad and, in the morning, he was still feeling too unwell to feature against the Foxes.

Bruno Fernandes could take his place in attack as a ‘false nine’, after being included along fast wide players Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho.

“Unfortunately, he had some ‘flu-like symptoms, which he showed yesterday” confirmed interim manager Ralf Rangnick. “Obviously, he should and would have played in the starting XI but he didn’t feel well and couldn’t train.

“Then the doctor went to see him at his house this morning to check again but he didn’t feel any better and that’s why, unfortunately, that’s why he hasn’t been able to play.

“We will play our normal formation that we always play, with Bruno as a striker at a times, but also as a midfielder. Paul Pogba is one of the two offensive midfield players and this is how I have decided to play,” added Rangnick to Sky Sports.