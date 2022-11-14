Ronaldo Slams Ten Hag, Says Man United Betrayed Me

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Manchester United and their manager Erik Ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old said he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United for trying to force him out of the club.

“Yes. Not only the coach, but the other two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” he told the media personality.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also said he has “no respect” for Erik ten Hag because the Manchester United coach “doesn’t show respect for me”.

Last month, United handed Ronaldo a match ban for refusing to come on as a last-minute substitute against Tottenham.

Speaking of ten Hag, Ronaldo said: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.

Ronaldo also slammed United, saying the club has had no improvement since Sir Alex Ferguson left

“The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed,” he said.

“Nothing changes. Not only the jacuzzi, the pool, even the gym. Even some points of technology, the kitchen, the chefs – who I appreciate, lovely people! They stop in time which surprised me a lot.

“I thought I would see different things, technology, infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see many things I’m used to seeing when I’m 21, 22, 23. It surprised me a lot.”

Ronaldo also took a shot at former United boss Ralf Rangnick, who took over on an interim basis last season.

“For example, an interesting point is how a club like Manchester United sacked Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), they bring in a sporting director Ralf Rangnick which is something nobody understands,” he said.

“This guy is not even a coach! A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director surprised not only me but all the world.”

Ronaldo rose to prominence after joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. He left the English club for Real Madrid in 2009 before making a stunning return in August 2021.

His current contract expires next summer.