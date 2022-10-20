Ronaldo Slammed For Leaving Stadium In United, Tottenham Clash

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed for leaving the stadium before the end of the club’s game against Tottenham on Wednesday.

The game ended 2-0 thanks to goals from United’s Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo who was on the substitute bench left for the tunnel before the game ended even though it appeared he could be brought in to play.

Reacting, former Premier League player, Danny Mills told Sky Sports: “It’s a little bit of a selfish act to go, ‘oh actually I’m not involved’, he knows full well that everybody’s going to see it.

“You know what it’s like at Old Trafford, you’ve got to walk all the way down the touchline, not just sneaking down at the halfway line. He knows everyone’s going to watch him.

“And I feel sorry for United now, and Ten Hag because that’s an outstanding result against a top side and all it’s going to be about is Ronaldo.

“It’s an absolute disgrace, I think it’s incredibly disrespectful to the team, to the manager, to the fans.

“They were winning 2-0, what complaint can he have? If they were losing 2-0 it still wouldn’t be right, but I would sort of understand it. He clearly thinks he’s bigger than the football club.”