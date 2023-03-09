Ronaldo Problem Not Messi, Says Muller

Cristiano Ronaldo aka Mr Champion League and his counterpart, Messi are among the greatest of all time. Both are iconic figures in soccer and have enjoyed a brilliant rivalry together for many years. The fellow rivals have shared the soccer stage for over a decade.

It is always a privilege for others to play against either of them. Both are considered strong rivals on the pitch and have been a major threat to their opponents.

Even today, the debate for the best player of all time continues, and Messi and Ronaldo have always been the frontrunners on this list. However, one such player has made a strong claim about facing both legendary players.

Bayern Munich star, Thomas Muller has admitted that they do quite well against Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo has always been a threat to his side. “We always do very well against Messi at all levels in terms of results. At club level, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who was our problem when he was at Real Madrid.” said the 33-year-old.

The numbers speak for themselves as it has been found that Bayern is Ronaldo’s favorite opponent. The Portuguese has scored nine goals in over eight appearances against the German club, including three braces and a hat trick.

Whereas Messi has scored four goals in over eight appearances against the Bundesliga giants. Moreover, he has lost a few encounters against Muller’s side, including the famous 8-2. Even on the international stage, Messi has lost the World Cup final against Muller.