Ronaldo Named PFA Player Of The Month

After winning the Premier League Player of the Month award last week, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month for April.

The 37-year-old received the majority of the fan vote, having been nominated alongside five other Premier League stars.

The Portuguese icon scored five goals in just four appearances, including his match-winning hat trick in our 3-2 win over Norwich City.

As well as his scintillating performance against the Canaries, Ronaldo also broke his Premier League duck against reigning European champions Chelsea.

Ronaldo reacts to Player of the Month win

Article

Cristiano had never netted against the Blues in the league until we faced Thomas Tuchel’s side in the final match of last month.

Despite Marcos Alonso scoring the opener for the Blues, Ronaldo latched onto Nemanja Matic’s through ball to fire home an equaliser and earn the Reds a respectable 1-1 draw.

Our no.7 faced fierce competition for the PFA Player of the Month award, with a handful of players impressing for their respective clubs.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was nominated for the award after scoring three goals and assisting one in his six April matches. Gabriel Jesus was put forward after impressing in April. The Brazilian scored six goals and assisted once in just five appearances for our local rivals Manchester City.

Also from City, Kevin de Bruyne was shortlisted after accumulating two goals and three assists across the month.

Tottenham star Son Heung-min scored four goals and assisted once in April, gaining the winger a nomination for this month’s award.

Southampton’s set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse was the final name on the shortlist, having scored three times as well as recording one assist in six matches.

Despite the intense competition, the fans voted in favour of our Ronaldo, earning him his second award in just five days.

He was also named United’s Player of the Month for April, and his unstoppable free-kick against Norwich secured him our Goal of the Month award too.

