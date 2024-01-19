Ronaldo Hails Man City’s Playing Style

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al Nassr, has expressed admiration for the style of play exhibited by Manchester City. The veteran forward, who was previously linked with a move to City in the summer of 2021 before opting for a return to Manchester United, has acknowledged the prowess of the reigning Premier League champions.

Despite choosing a different path last year, Ronaldo, now 38, has lauded Manchester City, who currently hold the coveted title of Champions League winners.

“Manchester City did amazing. Congratulations on their season! Players, coach. Superb.

“Finally, they won the Champions League; they probably deserved it two years ago. I enjoy seeing them playing,” Ronaldo said.

He also listed City as one of the major contenders to win the Champions League this season.

He said, “Manchester City have a good chance to win the Champions League again. Favorites? Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern.”