Ronaldo Celebrates 700th Club Goal

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has celebrated scoring his 700th club goals.

The Portuguese became the first football to reach that feat when he netted for United against Everton on Sunday.

This was after he came on as a substitute to score the winner in the 2-1 victory at Goodison Park.

That strike took Ronaldo’s tally in two spells with United to 144.

Ronaldo should have had a second just before the hour mark as he nodded wide from another teasing delivery from Casemiro.

The record goalscorer for Real Madrid hit 450 for the Spanish giants, while he scored 101 times for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

Celebrating, he wrote on Facebook, “𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬.

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans. United we continue!”