Ronaldo Apologises After Knocking Fan’s Mobile Phone

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued an apology to a supporter following an incident that occurred after our 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The United forward appeared to knock a mobile phone from the hand of a spectator while on his way back to the dressing room at full-time.

On his way off the pitch, Ronaldo looked to be limping and was clearly disappointed with the result, as his emotions seemingly got the better of him following a tough afternoon for United.

Our no.7 took to Instagram on Saturday evening to apologise for his actions with a post that read:

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”