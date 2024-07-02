Ronaldo Addresses Penalty Loss Against Slovenia

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he doubts if he shot well for Portugal when he missed a penalty against Slovenia on the knockout stage of the Euro 2024.

Ronaldo had the chance to give Portugal an easy win when Slovenia conceded a penalty in the 105th minute of the game. However, Ronaldo’s spot kick was saved by Jan Oblak, forcing the game into penalty shootout.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ronaldo said, “Inexplicable moments, eight and eighty, that’s what happened today.

“I have to review it, I don’t know if I shot well or badly.”

The 39-year-old further reminded the fans that this was his first miss throughout the year.

The 39-year-old added, “I didn’t miss once during the year and, when they needed it most, Oblak saved.”